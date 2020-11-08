All DUN members’ speeches, debates won’t be affected by shortened sitting period, says Asfia

KUCHING (Nov 8): Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar assures that all DUN members’ speech and debate time will not be affected by the shortened sitting period.

He said it would be most welcome for the maximum number of DUN members to participate in debating the 2021 State Budget because it is very important and outstanding.

“They will not be deprived of time to give their speeches because this is a very important and outstanding budget. We would like the maximum number of Honourable Members to participate,” he said in a press conference after a pre-council meeting here this morning.

For that reason also, Asfia said, instead of just the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg winding up for all of the ministries, the three deputy chief ministers would also assist him in winding-up speeches.

“Because of that, we asked the three deputy chief ministers to also give winding up speeches, so that they will respond to questions and to the points raised by the Honourable Members,” he said.

The three deputy chief ministers according to their speech sequence are Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Asfia said the time for each DUN member to give their speeches would be the same as the previous sitting, where on the first day will be 20 minutes each, and second day 15 minutes each.

“The time for the YBs to give their speeches are still the same. We may go beyond 6.30pm because we shortened the days.

“But the rest (timing) we maintain the same. The Standing Orders allow for the DUN sitting to go beyond 6.30pm. If any members still want to speak, we will extend beyond 6.30pm,” he assured.

Asfia said the question and answer sessions will be carried out on Nov 9 till Nov 12, while the winding up speeches from the three deputy chief ministers in the morning session on Nov 13 followed by Abang Johari’s winding up speech at 3pm.

Earlier, Asfia revealed that five Bills will be tabled during the DUN sitting which will start tomorrow (Nov 9).

The Supply (2021) Bill, 2020 which is the 2021 State Budget will be tabled by Abang Johari with the first and second reading on Nov 9, and third reading on Nov 13. The Supplementary Supply (2020) Bill, 2020 will be tabled by Uggah with the first reading on Nov 9, and second and third reading on Nov 11.

The Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease, 2019 (Covid-19) Bill, 2020 to be tabled by Uggah will be read for all three times on Nov 9, same with the Local Authorities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to be tabled by Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to be tabled by Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah, will be read for the first time on Nov 9, and read the second and third time on Nov 10.

Asfia also revealed that a total of 342 questions for oral and written replies had been received from 45 Honourable Members, with the Chief Minister’s Department receiving the highest number of questions at 68.

Out of the 342 questions, 294 will be replied orally and 48 will be written replies.

There will be 47 Annual Reports, Financial Statements, Hansards, Votes and Proceedings, and Command Papers to be tabled as well.