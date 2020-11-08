All schools statewide to close from Nov 9 until end of the year, says SDMC

KUCHING (Nov 8): In light of the current Covid-19 situation, Sarawak will be adhering to Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin’s directive on the closure of schools nationwide starting tomorrow.

“Following the announcement by the Education Minister, all schools in Sarawak will be closed starting Nov 9 until the last of this year’s school calendar which is on Dec 18,” SDMC said in a daily update statement today.

In a press conference today, Radzi said the closure of schools will also involve schools in Pahang, Kelantan and Perlis as well as vocational colleges under the ministry.

This was done in view of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to be implemented in a few states starting tomorrow until December.

He also noted that the schools in states that will observe CMCO comprise 74 per cent of the total number of schools.

With that being said, Radzi advised the students to continue their lessons at home with suitable methods determined by the teachers – adding that it will be done through home-based learning, according to teachers’ and students’ suitability.