Asfia: All DUN members test negative for Covid-19, all will be attending DUN sitting

KUCHING (Nov 8): All Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) members have been tested negative for Covid-19, and all have confirmed their attendance in the sitting starting tomorrow (Nov 9), said DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

He said no DUN members had applied for leave to-date, and that all their results were negative for the coronavirus after a two-day screening programme for all of them including DUN staff on Nov 6 and 7 at the DUN Complex here.

“So far no members have applied for leave. So far all negative (for Covid-19). No one is positive,” Asfia told reporters at a press conference after a pre council meeting here this morning.

Asfia in a circular dated Oct 31 had instructed all DUN members and staff participating in the DUN sitting to undergo swab test three days prior to the sitting.

The two-day test was carried out on Nov 6 at the DUN Complex’s VIP foyer starting 9am via drive-thru method.

Apart from the DUN members and DUN staff, members of the media who will be physically in the DUN building covering the sitting were also required to undergo swab tests at Normah Medical Specialist Centre.

The cost of the tests were borne by DUN Sarawak, said the directive letter.

The letter said if any of the august House members failed to get tested, either through the DUN programme of self-screening three days before the sitting, he or she would be prohibited from attending the sitting.

The letter also reminded all DUN members to strictly comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Health Ministry while at the DUN building.