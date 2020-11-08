Chong’s motion for select committee to oversee Petros rejected due to late submission, says Asfia

KUCHING (Nov 8): The motion sent by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has been rejected by the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) secretary Pele Peter Tinggom because it was sent in late.

DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar said, Chong has submitted his motion on Nov 2 to be tabled at the DUN sitting which will start on Monday.

However, he added, the closing date for motion submission was Oct 30.

“His motion was received on Nov 2, 2020 at 2.50pm. Therefore his motion is two-and-a-half days late.

“Under standing order 23 (1) – except as otherwise provided in this standing order, not less than 10 days notice of any motion shall be given, unless it is in the name of minister or the speaker’s authority has been signed in writing,” said Asfia.

He was speaking to reporters at a press conference after a pre-council meeting here this morning.

Chong’s motion was to set up special select committee comprising of at least one state legislative assembly member from every political party having members in the House to be appointed to oversee and supervise the policies and management of Petros with the purpose to ensure that the wealth from oil and gas generated through Petros will be fairly and equitably distribute to all Sarawakians.

Meanwhile, Asfia said DAP members also submitted three other motions which were accepted.

Two of the motions were from Pelawan assemblyman David Wong. His first motion was for the Chief Minister should not call for a state election within six months from the date of the motion passed by the house, he said.

His second motion, Asfia said, was to demand the Election Commission (EC) to allow Sarawakians living outside Sarawak to vote either setting up local stations in Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang and Sabah for them to vote or allow them to vote through postal ballots.

The other motion is from Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang, to ask the state government to make full disclosure to the august House on the agreed terms of settlement with Petronas, he added.

On that note, Asfia said two questions from Wong and Chang respectively were rejected for violating the Standing Orders.

The question by Wong was to ask the Chief Minister if the state government would call for an early election this year in the midst of the third wave of Covid-19 when the current term only expired in June, 2021.

“It is rejected under Standing Order 20 (2) (h): No question be asked for the purpose of obtaining an expression of opinion, the solution of an abstract legal case or the answer to a hypothetical question,” said Asfia.

He said the second ground to reject the question was under Standing Order 35 (2): it shall be out of order to anticipate the discussion of a motion of which notice has been given by discussing upon an amendment or by raising the same subject matter upon a motion for the adjournment of the Dewan or in a question.

“So no question should be anticipatory. That thing has not happened, you anticipate. When you ask, that question will not be allowed because it is anticipatory. You are anticipating,” said Asfia.

Chang’s rejected question was to ask the Chief Minister why the state government did not defend and protect the belief and faith of the Christians in Sarawak when PAS Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh insulted their belief by saying that the bible was distorted or changed.

Asfia explained that the question was rejected under Standing Order 20 (2)(c) for containing argument inference, opinion, imputation, epitaph or misleading ironical or offensive expression.

The second reason for the rejection was under Standing Order 20 (2) (h) where “no question will be asked for the purpose of obtaining an expression of opinion, the solution of an abstract legal case or the answer to a hypothetical question” said Asfia.

“The third reason why we rejected is under Standing Order 32 (1) (10): It shall be out of order to use words which are likely to promote feelings of ill will or hostility between diff communities in the state, or infringe the constitution of the state of sarawak or the fed gov or the sedition act 1948,” he said.