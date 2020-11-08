Covid-19: Back to three digits with 852 new cases, 825 recoveries

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 8): The number of Covid-19 new infections returned to three digits for the first time since Nov 2 after 852 cases were reported overnight.

There were also 825 recovery cases in the last 24 hours, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country since the pandemic began to 40,209, with 11,689 of them active cases.

“Of the new cases, 839 were local transmissions while 13 more were imported who got infected in Indonesia (three cases), Saudi Arabia (3), Nepal (2), Morrocco (1) United Arab Emirates (1), United Kingdom (1), Turkey (1) and South Korea (1).

“The new cases today involved 524 cases in Sabah, Selangor (136), Negeri Sembilan (104), Labuan (23), Penang (18), Kuala Lumpur (11) Perak (7), Melaka (5), Kedah (3), Sarawak (2), Putrajaya (2), Kelantan (2), Johor (1) and Terengganu (1),” he said in a statement on Covid-19 developments today.

Dr Noor Hisham said four fatalities were recorded today, taking the country’s death toll to 286 cases.

Also, 94 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 32 of them intubated, he said. – Bernama