Covid-19: Sarawak reports 2 new cases, total tally at 987

KUCHING (Nov 8): Sarawak today recorded two new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 987 cases.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a daily update statement today both cases were detected in Kuching and Miri respectively.

Case 986 involve a local elderly male in Kuching who were receiving treatment and underwent Covid-19 screening at a private hospital on Nov 7. He was found positive on the same day.

“The case began experience coughing and shortness of breath from Nov 4 and the case was admitted to an isolation ward in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

“The case is currently under further investigation and active contact tracing for the case is currently underway,” SDMC said.

Meanwhile, Case 987 detected in Miri involving a local male who underwent Covid-19 screening before signing on a vessel at a private hospital in Miri on Nov 6. He was later found positive on Nov 8 and was later admitted to an isolation ward in Miri for further treatment.

The case is currently under further investigation and active case detection is currently underway.

Meanwhile, there are seven new cases that have recovered from the virus and discharged from the hospital.

This brings the total recovered and discharged cases in the state to 819 or 82.98 percent from the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

There are 149 cases are still receiving treatment in hospitals – out of which 119 are at isolation wards in SGH, 26 cases in Miri Hospital, two cases in Bintulu Hospital and two cases in Sibu Hospital.

Three Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases were reported today, while one is awaiting laboratory test result.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 1.93 percent.

SDMC also announced that the Putra Cluster in Bintulu has officially ended today after no new cases were reported from the cluster within the last 14 days.

“The cluster was an isolated cluster and only involve Bintulu district,” SDMC added.

No new positive Covid-19 cases were detected from the five remaining active clusters in the state.