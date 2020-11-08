Ex-MAS CEO Ahmad Jauhari survives Melawati helicopter crash which killed two

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 8): Former Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAS) group chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Jauhari Yahya is one of the two survivors of a helicopter crash today, which killed two passengers.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Farouk Esha confirmed that he and another flyer by the name of Tan Chai Eian survived the incident, while two others; My Heli Club’s captain and chief flying instructor, Commander (Rtd) Mohamed Sabri Baharom and Mohamad Ifwan Rawi died in the crash.

Earlier today, the Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that two helicopters flying four passengers had collided and crashed in Melawati.

In a statement today, the department’s operations centre head Zulfikar Jaffar said that one female and three male victims were involved in the crash, with two confirmed dead at press time 1.20pm.

Mohamad Farouk said that the two helicopter models involved were the Heli Cabri 9M-HCB and the Heli Cabri 9M-HCA.

“Two pilots flying the Heli Cabri 9M-HCB died on the spot, whereas two pilots who were flying the Heli Cabri 9M-HCA only sustained minor injuries,” he said, adding that the helicopters collided mid-air while flying from Genting Sempah to the Subang Air Base.

He said the incident occurred around 12pm.

In a statement later, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that the helicopters, which departed from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, had been involved in a flight training session with four crewmembers.

He said one helicopter crashed while the other managed an emergency landing at a field adjacent to SJKT Taman Melawati.

“The Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KL ARCC) had subsequently been activated to provide all necessary rescue coordination efforts. Tragically, the latest information indicates that two crew members had perished in the crash landing while the other two have been given the necessary medical treatment.

“Following this accident, a technical investigation based on Annex 13 — Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO Annex 13) has been initiated by the Ministry of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU) from 8 November 2020. Based on ICAO Annex 13, an initial investigation report will be prepared within 30 days from the date of the air accident,” Wee said.

He stressed that the main objective of the investigation was to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident, in order to protect lives and prevent accidents in the future.

“In this regard, the investigation to be initiated is not to apportion blame nor liability,” he added. – Malay Mail