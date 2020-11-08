Immigration Dept office in UTC Sarawak Kuching closed until further notice

KUCHING (Nov 8): The Immigration Department’s office at UTC Sarawak premises in Kuching will be closed until further notice as one of its staff was tested positive for Covid-19.

The management of UTC Sarawak in its Facebook post today said one staff of the Immigration Department working there has been confirmed Covid-19 positive on November 6.

It also said the affected staff had not been to UTC since October 30.

Despite this, the management of UTC Sarawak in the statememt said all the other immigration staff working at the centre will undergo Covid-19 swab test and be quarantined.

“The other agencies (operating counters at UTC Sarawak) remain open,” it added,

It also revealed that a sanitisation exercise has been carried out this morning (Nov 8) for the entire premises.

“We conduct regular cleaning and sanitisation of the premises. We are also continuing with our SOP that have been in place since reopening in June 2020 by checking temperature at entrance, controlling the number of people in the premises , practice social distancing, making the availability of hand sanitizers and insisting on face mask usage for our staff and customers,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Immigration Department in a notice said all its counters in Kuching including at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar will be closed due to the enforcement of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) effective tomorrow until Nov 22.

It disclosed the affected offices also include visa, pass and permit division, foreign worker division and expatriate division.

“All dealings after the CMCO period will be conducted through the Online Appointment System,” it added.