Inter-district travel in and out of Kuching District not allowed during CMCO

KUCHING (Nov 8): Inter-district travel in and out of Kuching District under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) starting from 12.01am tonight until Nov 22, 11.59pm is not allowed except for permitted activities and emergencies.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) released by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), police and other authorities like armed forces and Rela will man the roadblocks.

Only three persons are allowed to get food, basic necessities, medical needs and others. High risk individuals and children are not allowed to go to crowded and open public places.

Religious activities at places of worship are not allowed. Mosques and surau are allowed to call for Azan for solat prayers, as well as Friday prayers subject to the allowed number of people. For non-Islam places of worship, management and officers are subject to SOPs set by Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), Chief Minister’s Department, and same goes for its celebrations.

All gatherings and celebrations are not allowed while Akad Nikah is subject to SOP set by the state religious authorities.

Entertainment activities at night clubs or pubs, theme parks, karaoke, indoor playground and cinemas; seminars, workshops, conferences and exhibition related to Meeting, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions are not allowed.

“Picnics, activities at swimming pools, contact activities including sports, hosting of championships or competitions, activities at commercial sports fields, tourism activities outside the state, and any activities involving large amount of people where the physical distancing cannot be practised are not allowed,” said the statement.