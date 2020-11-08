SRB: Express boat service for Sibu-Kuching route will remain temporarily suspended until further notice

SIBU (Nov 8): The express boat service plying the Sibu-Sarikei-Tanjung Manis-Kuching route and vice-versa will remain temporarily suspended until further notice, says Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) acting controller Lt (Rtd) Ding Tiew Wong.

He said the temporary suspension took effect on Nov 4.

“Express boats operating route between Sibu-Sarikei-Tanjung Manis-Kuching (and vice-versa) have temporarily ceased operation with effective from Nov 4 until further notice after Kuching District was declared as Covid-19 red zone,” Ding told The Borneo Post today.

He disclosed this when asked if a police permit was required for passengers travelling from here to Kuching during Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

A 14-day CMCO will be enforced in Kuching District from Nov 9 to 22, according to Deputy Chief Minister and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who had informed that on travelling between districts, permission from the police was necessary for those travelling from Kuching to other districts.

Uggah had also said SDMC came up with the decision following the increase of cases in Kuching District and after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

For the record, the daily departure time from Sibu to Kuching is 11.30am, while the Kuching-Sibu express boat departs at 8.30am.

Previously, the Kuching-Sibu-Kuching express boat service was suspended from Aug 1-14 due to the implementation of inter-zone travel restrictions in Sarawak following a spike in Covid-19 cases then.