Biden urges unity in victory speech after beating Trump

WILMINGTON, United States: Democrat Joe Biden urged unity on Saturday and promised ‘a new day for America’ in his first national address since he won the tense US election and ended the historically turbulent and divisive era of Donald Trump.

After jogging onto the outdoor stage to the sounds of Bruce Springsteen in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden delivered a ‘message of hope and healing’ to a crowd of cheering supporters and tens of millions more on television.

The victory speech followed a desperately bitter election conducted in the midst of a raging coronavirus pandemic. But instead of sounding triumphant, Biden’s accent was more on changing hearts in a country split down the middle between Democrats and Republicans.

Promising ‘not to divide but unify’, Biden reached out directly to Trump supporters, declaring: ‘They’re not our enemies, they’re Americans’.

“Let’s give each other a chance,” he said, urging the country to ‘lower the temperature’.

“Let this grim era of demonisation in America begin to end, here and now.”

Casting his eye further, Biden said he would ‘make America respected around the world again’ – a reference to Trump’s tearing up of traditional diplomatic ties.

“Tonight, the whole world is watching America and I believe that at our best, America is a beacon for the globe,” he said.

Addressing the coronavirus, which has killed more than 237,000 Americans under Trump’s erratic leadership, Biden said he would form a task force of ‘leading scientists’ today.

While attendance was limited for social distancing purposes to about 360 cars at the drive-in-style event, crowds numbering thousands of people, many of them dancing and waving American flags, lined the highway leading to the facility.

This was Biden’s first public appearance since US television networks declared earlier Saturday that he’d taken an insurmountable lead in the nearly complete count from Tuesday’s election, giving him victory against Trump, who will now become a rare one-term president.

The celebratory event, which featured a confetti canon, fireworks and a soundtrack including Springsteen and Tina Turner, also gave Americans a closer look at Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, who will make history as the country’s first female and first Black vice president. — AFP