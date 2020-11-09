Biden wins US presidential race

Fundamental outlook

THE whole week was filled with anxiety in the US due to the presidential polling. But on Saturday (Sunday morning in Asia), after winning over Pennsylvania, Joe Biden gained more than a projected 270 electoral votes, effectively winning the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump.

US trade deficit fell to US$63.9 billion in September after hitting a 14-year high in the previous month. Weekly claims on jobless benefits edged down to 751,000 for the week ended October 31 but still above pre-pandemic levels.

Federal Reserve policymakers anchor the interest rate unchanged at zero to 0.25 per cent. Market analysts and investors speculate that there will be a new round of stimulus to aid the economic slowdown after the election. Major US indexes traded in bullish sentiment last week amid optimism on the possible stimulus post-election.

UK finance minister announced that the country’s furlough scheme, which subsidizes workers’ wages that have abstained from work due to the Covid-19 crisis, will be extended to March 2021.

The Ant Group IPO has been suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong by regulators, hence calling an end to the world’s largest IPO. Private investors are being processed refunds while Chinese regulators claim that additional due diligence need to be conducted to scrutinise the business.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen broke 104 support and fell unexpectedly last week. We foresee the trend is prone to dive further this week due to the weak dollar. Potential target is at 101 if our forecast turns into reality. Resistance could emerge at 104.

Euro/US dollar bounced off 1.16 level and settled at 1.187 before the weekend. This week, the trend would likely continue rising and contained from 1.175 to 1.20. Beware of piercing above 1.20 resistance in case of a weakening dollar.

British pound/US dollar stood firm above 1.29 support, rebounding from last week’s position. We reckoned the range will be contained from 1.29 to 1.31. As the dollar is turning weak, it might push up both pound and euro. Traders should be cautious in case the trend breaks above 1.31.

WTI Crude prices bounced off US$34 per barrel last week. The market trend is contained from US$34 to US$39 per barrel for the time being while still prone to fall this week. We project the price movement will remain unchanged for the coming week but WTI market trend might become an inverse counterbalance to the US Dow index.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives unexpectedly broke above RM3,100 per metric tonne. The market reached RM3,262 per metric tonne and settled lower before the weekend. January Futures contract settled at RM3,175 per metric tonne on Friday. The trend might swing within RM3,100 to RM3,200 per metric tonne in mixed sentiment. Beware of falling beneath RM3,100 per metric tonne support.

Gold prices broke above US$1,930 per ounce last week. We project strong support will arise at US$1,900 to US$1,920 per ounce in case of a drawdown. The trend has a large potential to climb and re-test US$2,000 per ounce level in the near future. Traders should plan for long entry whenever there is a drawdown opportunity.

Silver prices saw strong support at US$24 per ounce after the recovery last week. The trend should be firm but limited to US$27.00 per ounce as an immediate resistance. We suggest that traders should hunt for buying opportunity with risk control in place. Abandon your long-view if the trend breaks beyond US$24 per ounce.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]