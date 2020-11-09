Budget 2021: Sarawak not sidelined – Rohani

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): Budget 2021 tabled last Friday did not sideline Sarawak but instead help the Land of the Hornbills prepare to become a developed state by 2030.

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (GPS-Batang Lupar) said Sarawak also received a large amount of indirect allocation as announced by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Among them she said, a sum of allocation has been provided for Sarawak for the Native Customary Right land perimeter survey which was halted in the previous Budget 2020.

“Sarawak also receives a large amount of allocation that will directly benefit target groups such as the monthly welfare aid as well as assistance for entrepreneurs through the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry.

“Sarawak will also benefit from allocations channelled through other ministries…therefore, to me, there is no issue of Sarawak being sidelined, in fact, all these allocations will be able to help Sarawak prepare to become a developed state by 2030,” she said when debating the Supply Bill 2021 in Dewan Rakyat today.

Tengku Zafrul when tabling the budget said that Sarawak would be receiving RM4.5 billion in development allocation for the construction and upgrading of water and electricity infrastructure, roads, as well as health and educational facilities.

Meanwhile, Rohani said the federal government’s decision to expand mobile banking services in Sabah and Sarawak as previously implemented by the Sarawak state government clearly demonstrates that it is very concerned about the welfare of the people.

“In Sarawak especially in rural area, people are forced to wait in long queues just to withdraw their money due to lack of access to banking services.

“There are some who are willing to come to the bank and wait outside the premises as early as 4 am to avoid the long queue,” she added.

Tengku Zafrul when announcing the initiative said the move could help communities that have difficulties to access basic banking services such as fund transfer, bill pay payments and facilities to withdraw money. – Bernama