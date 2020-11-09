Budget’s infra allocation to provide positive spillover effects

KUCHING: Increase in Budget 2021’s allocation on transport or infrastructure will provide positive spillover effects on other activities, analysts opine.

According to AmBank Research, as the government grapples with the healthcare challenges associated with this pandemic, the economic toll must also be considered.

“What is the best way to get the economy back on track after this historically unique crisis? This is the central question in the people’s minds when the budget packages were announced,” the research firm said

“Various assistance to support the most vulnerable and keeping businesses afloat are important priorities in the immediate term as unveiled in this budget. These measures alone will not bring about long-lasting results.

“A critical step taken by the government to address the economic toll is to earmark part of the stimulus spending on transport or infrastructure. Budget 2021’s allocation rose by 7.5 per cent.

“It will provide positive spillover effects on other activities as a result of the sizeable amount that would help lift up the economy.”

AmBank Research highlighted that spending on infrastructure or construction is one of the key levers to stimulate the economy – both in short-term demand and long-term productivity, especially in a time of economic crisis.

“It lays the groundwork for future economic growth, whether it is an improved transport network to move goods, a digital backbone to power a new economy, hospitals or education facilities to train a skilled workforce for the future.”

The research firm further highlighted that the multiplier effect to the economic activity is high at 1.8 times to the gross output of other industries or the overall economy for every RM1 spent.

“The immediate spillover will be on townships located along the development pathway. They will benefit from the greater demand for supply provisions and the supporting services.

“Opportunities for the opening up of new industrial and commercial sectors along the corridor can be envisaged. This will lift consumer and business sentiments.

“On the longer term, this segment of the economy will spur new economic activities along the development areas.

“With more infrastructure projects, the localised impact will be stronger in terms of job creation, business opportunities and injection of income into the local economy.”