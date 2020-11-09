Chong disputes Asfia’s decision in rejecting notice of motion for setting up of select committee

KUCHING (Nov 9): Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Kota Sentosa) has urged the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar to reverse his decision in rejecting his notice of motion to move a motion for the august House to set up a special select committee to oversee the running, operation and exploitation of the state’s oil and gas resources.

Chong was adamant that his notice of motion had complied with the 10-days’ notice had it been tabled this coming Thursday.

Prior to the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg tabling the 2021 Sarawak Budget in the DUN sitting today, Chong had stood up and requested to the Deputy DUN Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala that he wished to raise the Standing Order 23 (1) on the Notice of Motion

“I submitted a notice of motion for this House to set up a special select committee submitted on Monday last week. It was rejected by the Speaker on the ground that it was short of 10 days’ notice.

“It does not say (the notice) has to be 10 days before the sitting of any particular sitting. My Notice of Motion would have complied with the Standing Order had the motion be tabled on this coming Thursday. It would have fully complied with the 10 days’ notice,” he insisted.

Chong said that the Speaker cannot add words into the Standing Order to say that it has to begin 10 days before the sitting begins.

He proceeded to point out his second ground for objection that his Notice of Motion was rejected, which is under Standing Order 23 (2d) there is no 10-day notice requirement for a motion to proceed any particular business out of the regular order of the meeting.

“My Notice of Motion is to move a motion that this House appoints a special select committee to supervise and oversee the running, operation and exploitation of our important natural resources, which is oil and gas, specifically by Petros.

“This is something out of the regular order of this meeting and under Standing Order 23 (2d) there is no 10-day notice requirement. Therefore I urge the Speaker to reverse your decision to reject my motion and allow this motion to be debated and a special select committee be set up by the House to oversee the running, operation and exploitation of our oil and gas,” he said.

Gerawat, in response, took note of Chong’s request and informed him that it would “be dealt with subsequently with the Speaker”.