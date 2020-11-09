CM: S’wak govt sets aside RM2 mln to undertake Kuching City Local Plan 2030 Study

KUCHING (Nov 9): The Sarawak government has set aside RM2 million to undertake the Kuching City Local Plan 2030 Study, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the study would provide an overall physical land use development direction through zoning plan and use-class order as a guide for a holistic and sustainable urban development for the city.

He announced this when tabling the 2021 Sarawak Budget themed ‘Reinvigorating the Economy towards a Resilient, Caring and Inclusive Society’ in the State Legislative Assembly today.

Abang Johari said the state government would introduce Low Income Household Empowering Programme (e-Life) next year to empower the poor to increase their income through small business ventures.

Towards this end, he said the targeted group would be provided with starter kits and materials as well as entrepreneurship skills.

“The targeted group includes the poor and welfare recipients of family members to enable them to be financially independent.”

Abang Johari said an allocation of RM10 million would be provided to implement the programme next year.

Under the state health insurance for e-Kasih recipients, he said Sarawakians aged 18 years and below from e-Kasih household members, who are not covered under MySalam scheme of the federal government, would be provided health insurance coverage.

He said such initiative would provide equal opportunities to all low-income households to enjoy quality healthcare service without incurring high out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

According to him, a sum of RM400 per year for primary healthcare will be given to about 12,500 eligible recipients next year.

He added that some RM5 million had been set aside for the scheme under the 2021 Sarawak Budget.