Covid-19: Back to three digits with 852 new cases, 825 recoveries

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 new infections returned to three digits for the first time since Nov 2 after 852 cases were reported overnight.

There were also 825 recovery cases in the last 24 hours, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country since the pandemic was declared, to 40,209, with 11,689 of them regarded as active cases.

“Of these new cases, 839 were local transmissions while 13 more were imported – (those) who got infected in Indonesia were three cases, Saudi Arabia (three), Nepal (two), Morrocco (one) United Arab Emirates (one), the UK (one), Turkey (one) and South Korea (one). The new cases today (Sunday) involved 524 in Sabah, 136 in Selangor, 104 in Negeri Sembilan, 23 in Labuan, 18 in Penang, 11 in Kuala Lumpur, seven in Perak, five in Melaka, three in Kedah, two in Sarawak, two in Putrajaya, two in Kelantan, one in Johor, and one in Terengganu,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 developments yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said four fatalities were recorded yesterday – taking the country’s death toll to 286 cases.

“Also, 94 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 32 of them intubated,” he said. — Bernama