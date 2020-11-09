Decision on 80 MPs in Parliament does not contravene Federal Constitution – Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): The decision to allow only 80 MPs to attend Dewan Rakyat per sitting o remains the hot topic of discussion at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today, prompting the Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun to once again stressed that the decision did not contravene the Federal Constitution.

He said it was a consensual decision of the party whips and was made upon the advice of the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of Covid-19, not to prevent the MPs from participating in the debate on Budget 2021 in Dewan Rakyat.

“Where does it say in the Federal Constitution that I have to listen to the 222 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat per sitting? The quorum needed as in the Standing Order is only 26, and we have 80. I have no intention to prevent anyone from debating. By all means, all who were selected by their party whip can participate in the debate.

“Besides, we can hardly have 222 MPs during the Dewan Rakyat sitting on any given day. We may have 120 of them at times, but not all of them will be in the Dewan Rakyat from 10 am to 5.30 pm. After 2 pm, we sometimes have difficulties to obtain the quorum. So, when we have reached a consensus, why make a big fuss about it?” he said before the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 began.

Azhar then called on all the MPs to appreciate the good deeds and sacrifices of the frontliners, including Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah who had been working tirelessly to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Azhar said this in reply to Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) who claimed that the decision contravened Article 96 and 97 regarding Financial Provisions of Part VII of the Federal Constitution and hence, requested for it to be withdrawn.

Hassan said the decision should not override what was enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

At this juncture, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) interjected and said: “This is not our decision, but was made upon the advice of the MOH. We can vote against the MOH if we want, but this involves a disease that is affecting all of us.”

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson), at the beginning of his debate on the Supply Bill 2021, also said that what was raised by Hassan was not meant to question the decision of the MOH or Dr Noor Hisham.

“The issue raised by the MPs was also serious, they want their opportunities (to debate) as usual…just because the decision was made by MOH or MKN (National Security Council), it doesn’t mean that it was final and could not be questioned…then, what’s the point of having a Parliament?” he said. – Bernama