Dr Sim: 2021 State Budget looks after welfare of all Sarawakians

KUCHING (Nov 9): The 2021 Sarawak Budget tabled by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg this morning is a very inclusive budget which looks after the welfare of all Sarawakians, says Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the Sarawak government has continued to focus on a development-biased budget whereby 60 per cent of the total budget would go towards development particularly on rural areas.

“Overall, the development (expenditure) is actually very big because it includes RM6 billion from Sarawak and RM4.5 billion from the federal government and alternative finance.

“Then there is also the development budget for urban areas which is about 33 per cent and these include traffic issues such as Kuching transport and urban renewal such as affordable houses,” he told a press conference at the Media Room of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here today.

He said other initiatives which are coming in for the ‘rakyat’ (people) included housing assistant schemes for rental and health insurance for those below than 18 years old among others.

“There’s also the grants by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) for Chinese education which will continue and of course, assistance for mothers and free school bus service.

“All these will hopefully help to reduce some of the burden of the ‘rakyat.’ In other words, it’s a very inclusive budget and we try to take care of everybody,” he said.

The Batu Kawa assemblyman also said Sarawak was basically on track to continue with its ‘revenue re-engineering,’ a term which was previously coined by Abang Johari to describe the process of collecting income from various sources and consolidating them into the revenue of local authorities.

“This will enable us to continue to have a bigger budget so that we can do a lot of things by ourselves and no longer have to depend on the national budget,” he said, noting that the state had to re-engineer its revenue as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government did not allocate funds for Sarawak when the country was under its administration.