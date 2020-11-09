Extend current term of Sarawak DUN until it’s safe for polls, Layar rep suggests amid Covid-19 fears

KUCHING (Nov 9): Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu has proposed that the Sarawak Constitution be amended to extend the current term of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) so that the state does not have to hold its election as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Debating the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Bill, 2020, the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu youth chief expressed concern about the possibility of a state election soon.

“We should look at longer measures in the sense that we should extend the period of our DUN until a safe time to have an election.

“I don’t want to have blood in my hands once people get sick because of the actions we are doing. If the experience of Sabah is anything to go by, the impact of Covid-19 on the lives and livelihood of the people of Sarawak is likely severe,” he said.

“Thus I venture to propose for the consideration of the honourable members of this august House for an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Sarawak to extend the period of the DUN beyond five years until it is safe to have an election,” he said

He added that such proposal was not without precedent.

“Such a proposal is not without precedent for the clause extending the term of the Council Negri in 1968 exists still in the Constitution of Sarawak in the form of Clause (3A) of Article 21, which was precipitated by Section 4 of the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Act 1968 [Act No. 27 of 1968], in force from September 9, 1969,” he said.

Gerald believed that if there was support for the proposal from both sides of the august House, then a motion would be in order.

“For the sake of the sanctity of the House it is paramount that such motion is unanimously supported by honourable members.

“If, however, such amendment to the Federal Constitution is forthcoming, then we in this august House can act accordingly to effect such amendment into state law,” he said.

The current term of the Sarawak DUN automatically expires on June 6, next year, after which the state election must be held within 60 days.

However, there had been speculations that a state polls could be called soon although Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had recently declared that he was being guided by the Health Ministry, experts and the readiness of the Election Commission in deciding when to seek the dissolution of the state assembly.

Much of the fear over the spread of Covid-19 during an election was caused by the huge surge in Covid-19 cases in Sabah after a snap election was held in the state in July.