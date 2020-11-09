Govt denies no allocation for vernacular schools in Budget 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): The allegation that vernacular schools were left out in Budget 2021 is not true, says MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

Saravanan, who is also Human Resource Minister, said the special allocations for Tamil and Chinese schools were included in the allocation for the Education Ministry, although it was not mentioned during the tabling of the budget.

“Previously, the government provided a special allocation of RM50 to RM100 million for vernacular schools but this year, it was not mentioned and the people are unhappy about it.

“This morning, I discussed the matter with the Finance Minister (Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz) and Senior Education Minister (Dr Radzi Jidin) and they confirmed a change of approach.

“Usually, the allocation for vernacular schools was announced separately but this year, it is included in the Education Ministry’s allocation,” he said at a press conference at the Parliament lobby, today.

Tengku Zafrul, when tabling the Budget 2021 last Friday, said the Education Ministry received the biggest allocation of RM50.4 billion or 15.6 per cent of the total government expenditure.

Saravanan said the Senior Education Minister would announce the allocation breakdown soon.

“Hence, I advise the Indian community to be patient until the announcement is made,” he said. – Bernama