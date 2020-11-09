GPS to continue to work hard for people, state, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (Nov 9): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not waver in its efforts and will continue to work hard for the people and the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

He said GPS would always find ways and means to resolve any challenges in the course of performing its duties.

“The establishment of the State Development Coordination Committee Meeting (SDCCM) of which I personally chair is one of the steps to address and solve problems involving projects on the ground.

“Come what may, we will defend this government with every strength that we have, defend it for the people and for the love of our state. Only GPS-led government would fully comprehend the need and aspiration of our people,” he said when tabling the 2021 Sarawak Budget.

Abang Johari said the GPS state government had shown it had been able to manage the state’s financial resources prudently and even increase its revenue despite criticism by “certain irresponsible quarters that Sarawak will be bankrupt in three years’ time”.

He said he could accept criticism as part of democracy but it could not be based on wild and baseless allegations.

“As sooner or later, the people will know. And, the truth will prevail.”

According to him, GPS is committed to running a state government which all Sarawakians can rely on.

“In whatever situation, and more so in this Covid-19 trying period, my colleagues and I will continue with the state’s development agenda and give priority to the wellbeing of the rakyat.

“I would like to place on record our immense debt and gratitude to those who have sacrificed and who serve and still served on the frontline, our healthcare personnel and essential workers, civil servants, volunteers, NGOs, and the media.

“There has been a lot of hardship and suffering, and we mourned for those who have passed. However, as long as we are united and remain steadfast, we shall overcome this crisis,” he said.

Abang Johari said the battle against Covid-19 would be an arduous task and a long one.

As such, he said 2021 Sarawak Budget was a manifestation of GPS’ total commitment to steer Sarawak out of this crisis to recover, rebuild and become stronger.

He also urged all Sarawakians, whatever their creed, race and political affiliation, to stay united as one people and work together and ensure Sarawak get through this.

“This is so that we can continue our journey towards building a progressive and prosperous society,” he added.