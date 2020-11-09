Health Ministry looking into Kapit Hospital’s need for more haemodialysis machines

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): The Health Ministry is looking into providing additional haemodialysis machines for Kapit Hospital in Sarawak, said Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Besides this, he said the ministry is also looking for a suitable site to build a new haemodialysis unit there to cater to the increasing number of haemodialysis patients in the area.

According to him, the hospital currently has 14 haemodialysis machines.

“The existing haemodialysis unit in Kapit does not have any more space for new machines and also there is no space for upgrading to be done at Kapit Hospital to provide additional room for haemodialysis treatment,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Wilson Ugak Anak Kumbong (GPS-Hulu Rajang) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Wilson had wanted to know whether additional machines will be provided at Kapit Hospital and the Klinik Kesihatan Song, Klinik Kesihatan Belaga, Klinik Kesihatan Sungai Asap and Klinik Kesihatan Tubau clinics.

Aaron explained that Klinik Kesihatan Song has seven machines while the others did not have any because the number of patients were to small and they had access to treatment at the Bintulu Hospital.

He added that at least 20 to 30 patients was needed to set up a haemodialysis unit at a hospital which had to be manned by 53 staff. – Bernama