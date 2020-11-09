Jasa not politically-motivated – KKMM

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) has assured that the revived Special Affairs Department (Jasa) will comprise members who have no political motive and the allocation provided by the government will be utilised to effectively implement the functions and roles of the department.

KKMM said it was given the responsibility to lead the revival of Jasa which acts as an information and communication dissemination agency in an organised, strategic and targeted manner according to the needs of all levels and segments of society that is very important and critical when the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

KKMM in a statement today said that Jasa as a government agency that supports the principles of Rukun Negara also plays a role in creating a united country through the dissemination of accurate and authentic information to the community.

“The spread of fake news that divides the harmony is also one of the big challenges faced by our plural society today,” it said.

It added that the allocation for Jasa in Budget 2021 is for the recruitment of more staff to be deployed in all states and districts nationwide, module development and staff competency training as well as complementing digital infrastructure requirements to effectively disseminate information in various forms of communication to all walks of life.

In addition, it involves operating costs to mobilise staff especially to remote areas throughout the country as well as other costs required in the establishment of a new agency.

According to KKMM, all Jasa expenses are subject to government financial regulations that will be audited.

“This allocation will also directly provide employment opportunities as well as intensify the economy which benefits the service providers and employees as a whole,” it said.

Jasa will recruit qualified officers and staff as well as carry out trainings to produce skilled communication practitioners, especially in social and digital media to disseminate important information to educate and cultivate new norms in society.

It said Jasa would also hold engagement sessions with stakeholders including local community members and leaders to obtain important and constructive input for nation building.