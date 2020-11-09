Malaysia stands to gain from Biden’s presidency

KUCHING: Malaysia stands to benefit from Joe Biden emerging as the victor of the US presidential election, defeating the incumbent President Donald Trump and gaining the most votes ever cast for a presidential candidate.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) believe renewed US trade talks with China remain the most significant event for the region, including Malaysia in 2021.

“As evident in 2019, rising trade tensions between US and China led to disruption to global supply and industrial value chains, which impacted trade flows as well as lower US imports from Asia, especially lower Asia exports of intermediate goods to China,” it said in its follow up yesterday.

“We believe that a Biden administration will take an engagement approach on trade related issues, where this will provide an opportunity to improve on US foreign policy, and possibly bolster international alliance with China.

“Nevertheless, in view of the ongoing trade tension and unfair trade practices, US has already turned a corner in its relations with China, where we believe the Biden administration will likely follow suit to pressure (though not as aggressive) on a trade deal with China, including issues relating to human rights, as well as seeking cooperation on issues such as climate change.”

AffinHwang Capital also do not anticipate a complete rollback of earlier tariffs as Biden has proposed during his campaign for a “Buy American” plan worth more than US$700 billion to increase demand for American products, materials and services and to invest in research and development.

This is to ensure the US is not dependent on China or any other country for the production of critical goods, it said.

In its own report, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said a slight tapering of protectionist sentiment and a return towards multilateralism to result in a net positive impact on trade-oriented economies such as Malaysia.

“Expectation of the US’s greater engagement with multilateral organisations and coordination with its existing allies with regards to settling trade disputes or demanding solid changes in China’s business practices (such as intellectual property, technology transfers, market access) may give rise to a less volatile geopolitical landscape and less confrontational foreign policies.

“The Trump administration’s practice of labelling a country as a currency manipulator and utilising the size of bilateral trade deficit as a basis of threat could

possibly lessen under Biden’s presidency.

“Nevertheless, we expect some of the punitive measures on imports from China and the Europe to be retained as Biden’s “Made in All of America” plan entails reshoring of critical supply chains.”

In a bid to reinvigorate the US leadership in the global arena, Biden, who was a strong supporter of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) during the Obama administration, may be open to renegotiate with the Pacific nations during his term.

The original TPP makes up around 40 per cent of global GDP, slightly larger than the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at 39 per cent.

“Enhanced fiscal stimulus albeit watered down and an orderly management of the US COVID-19 situation could expedite the US economic recovery, providing positive spillover to global demand,” Kenanga Research continued.

“Enlarged spending plans though likely tamed by a potential Republican-controlled Senate, and a science-based pandemic response with a more localised lockdown would support a gradual yet progressive economic recovery in the US, benefitting countries with dependency on the US final demand.”