Padungan rep: Give Covid-19 related subsidies to non-S’wakian federal govt servants serving in state

KUCHING (Nov 9): An independent assemblyman is appealing to the Sarawak government to provide Covid-19 related subsidies to non-Sarawakian federal government servants who are serving in the state.

Wong King Wei (IND-Padungan) informed the august House today that he had received feedback from police officers, who hail from Peninsular Malaysia, about having had to fork out their own money for the cost of Covid-19 screening and the mandatory quarantine of 14 days.

“These police officers are from Peninsular Malaysia but they serve in Sarawak. They have to comply with the SOP (standard operating procedures) including the 14-day quarantine.

“But they are not fully subsidised as this (the subsidy for screening and quarantine) is provided for Sarawakians,” he said when debating the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill, 2020.

Wong felt that it would be appropriate for the state government to offer subsidies for Covid-19 screening and quarantine to federal government servants, who are serving in Sarawak.

He pointed out: “This is only doing justice as they come in not for other businesses but to serve Sarawak.”

On the Bill, he wondered if Section 8 would empower the minister in-charge to interefere in the legislative power.

He opined that the Section had widened the executive power and if the minister in-charge were empowered to decide whether to convene statutory meetings, the minister might have a hand in whether to have the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, which he termed as one of the statutory meetings.

“I respect the legislation of this Dewan. I respect the spirit of separation of power. This should not be interpreted as affecting the separation of power.”

On a different note, Wong extended his appreciation to Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah for contacting him personally during the Movement Control Period (MCO) on the state’s food aid matter.

He said Fatimah had given him a call to check whether the needy group in Padungan had received the state’s food aid.

“It is very kind of you (Fatimah) to check whether all the needy people within my constituency have received the food aid provided by the state government.

“The minister called me to ask for the full list for her officer to cross check. This is a good way forward for all Sarawakians regardless of our political belief.

“This should be the way that the government engages in helping the rakyat through the elected representative, and we can always cooperate to make Sarawak a better place for all,” he added.

Wong also thanked all frontliners including medical personnel, police force, enforcement officers, social workers and media personnel for discharging their duties amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You are all sacrificing for the sake of Sarawak and I thank you all. I also thank all Sarawakians for being cooperative by complying with the SOP announced by the government,” he said.