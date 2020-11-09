Parliament: Supply Bill 2021 among today’s topics

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will focus on the debate session on the Supply Bill 2021 after it was tabled on Friday.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat order papers, the debate will begin as soon as the oral question-and-answer session ends on the sixth day of the sitting, with a limit of only 80 Members of Parliament – 41 MPs from the government and 39 others from the opposition and/or independent bench – being allowed in the Parliament at any one time.

The sitting, which will take place from 10 am to 2 pm, will also highlight the issue of lack of employment opportunities for graduates, as well as the Palestinian occupation, these being among the questions scheduled to be raised in the oral question-and-answer session.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Pandan) will ask the Human Resources Minister about the government’s measures and actions in addressing the problem of lack of employment opportunities for new graduates and workers who are being laid off due to the economic downturn this year.

Apart from that, Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik) is scheduled to ask the Foreign Minister to state proactive measures with international bodies such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to express objections to Israel’s unjust normalisation plan to recognise the occupation of Palestine.

Also, Datuk Johari Abdul (PH-Sungai Petani) is expected to seek clarification from the Agriculture and Food Industry Minister on the number of new paddy seeds produced by the research centre from 2008 until now.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the third meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament will take place for 27 days until Dec 15. – Bernama