Semop assemblyman applauds 2021 State Budget for inclusivity, looking after welfare of rural folk

KUCHING (Nov 9): Semop assemblyman Abdullah Saidol has applauded the 2021 State Budget for being inclusive and looking after the welfare of the people in rural areas.

“This is most probably the best budget that any state can table, especially one that is generating a surplus of RM180 million. The Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has been exemplary during the budget tabling by not engaging in political swipes at the opposition,” he said.

Abdullah also said the RM9.8 billion budget for next year reflected the government’s continuous focus on infrastructure development in the state as part of the key drivers in bolstering the economy during this time of pandemic.

He commended that about 67 per cent of the total development expenditure listed in the budget had been set up for the implementation of programmes and projects in the rural areas.

“I am also heartened the state government has allocated RM400 million for Rural Transformation Project, an important initiative to carry out small and medium-sized projects for the benefits of those in the rural areas,” he said during a press conference held during the afternoon break of the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Moreover, Abdullah, who is also the Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas), added the state government had allocated RM41.3 million for infrastructure projects in rural growth centres in Opar, Beladin and Semop to stimulate economic vibrancy in the rural areas.

He said that the government also introduced special assistance scheme for both fisherman and farmers, which each being allocated RM29 million and RM60 million respectively to cushion the impacts of Covid-19 caused on the economy.