Takiyuddin: Budget 2021 free for debate, sufficient time given

ALOR SETAR: Government backbenchers or the Opposition are free to debate Budget 2021`in Parliament if there are dissatisfactions, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said.

He said eight days have been allotted for MPs to debate it at policy level, and another 11 days at the committee level.

“So until Dec 15, MPs are free to debate this budget,” he told reporters after a meeting with Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor at Wisma Darul Aman here yesterday.

Takiyuddin was responding to dissatisfaction among certain parties on the large allocation, totalling RM81 million, for the Special Affairs Department (Jasa), which they described as a waste of funds.

Takiyuddin said Budget 2021 must be seen as an ‘extraordinary’ budget, this after taking into account the new norms, and therefore it should be accepted by all parties.

Takiyuddin, who is also PAS secretary-general, said there was no reason for any party to reject Budget 2021 as it should not be compared to previous ones.

“This budget cannot be compared to those in normal times (before the Covid-19 pandemic) as the government’s priority now is not only about lives but also livelihood… it involves the economy and so on, meaning a lot comes in the form of aid, and we do not expect any returns from it,” he said.

On Saturday, the youth wing of Sabah Keadilan expressed regret that Jasa had been allocated the huge allocation, which it said was 270 per cent more than what the agency received during Barisan Nasional rule. Its information chief Razeef Rakimin said that the allocation was a waste, especially when the country was facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in another development, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said so far there are no plans to postpone the Kedah assembly sitting scheduled for Nov 15-19. — Bernama