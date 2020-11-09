Uggah hits out at Chong for accusing SDMC of double standard in enforcing SOP for VIPs

KUCHING (Nov 9): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today hit out at Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Kota Sentosa) for accusing the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) of double standard in enforcing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for VIPs.

The SDMC chairman said the SOP for VIPs and VVIPs is necessary because sometimes, like judges, they have to go in and out of the district and state to handle cases.

“Same goes for some of the YBs. it is not a privilege for VVIPs as alleged. That is pure political and mischievous to accuse us the government,” said Uggah.

He said even Chong himself applied for the travel restriction exemption, and therefore the Sarawak DAP chairman does not have the right to question the SOP.

“For Member from Kota Sentosa, he doesn’t have any moral rights to question our SOP because we have given him the right, the privilege on Oct 2, Aug 29 and May 25.

“Yes, we follow SOP and that SOP is implemented until today. So why do you question it (now)? You question it because of politics, because you thought tomorrow is the state election,” said Uggah.

While the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill has been passed in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today, the Bukit Saban assemblyman pointed out that many of the arguments by the opposition were not relevant to the Bill.

He pointed out that the Bill’s objective was to modify some state laws that were not covered by the federal’s Covid-19 Act.

“We value the suggestions by the Honourable Members (during the debate), and I would like to reiterate that the objective of the Bill is to modify the relevant provisions in the ordinance referred to in the schedule and to provide ample time to rakyat to exercise their rights under respective state laws.

“As mentioned earlier, this Bill is also to address the inability to perform statutory duties or obligations or to conduct statutory meetings during the imposition of the movement control orders.

“Most of the issues raised by the Honourable Members (from DAP) were irrelevant to this Bill. So I’m tempted to sit down and just let all of you vote. But I think some of the accusations are too heavy not to be answered,” he said during the debate session of the Bill.

Another argument was brought up by Violet Yong (DAP-Pending), who argued that many of her constituents were unsure how and where to apply for the state government’s Covid-19 aid, particularly for food packages, resulting in many of them being left out from the various government aid.

She also claimed that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government cheated the people when they announced that the people will be getting the Covid-19 government aid.

In response, Uggah said: “For your information, the GPS government never cheats the people. That is why I am very sad with Pending (Yong) when she said we are cheating. Whatever we (GPS) promised we always fulfil, and it has been proven. Not like you, where are your promises?

“So my advice to you is do not criticise. I agree with Padungan (Wong King Wei) just now and I appreciate his opinion that this (Covid-19) is a big issue. Managing this issue is not easy.”

He also explained the hierarchy of the SDMC, saying that the committee was formed under the leadership of the previous deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who was also National Security Council (NSC) chairwoman.

Uggah said at the top is the National Disaster Management Committee, followed by SDMC and then the District Disaster Management Committee.

“And SDMC members include members from various federal and state agencies including the police and armed forces. I started in SDMC since day one (of its formation). If I had the right to refuse (to become SDMC chairman), I think I should have refused it. It’s a very tough job.

“The road that we are traveling on has never been travelled by anyone before. Our responsibility is very heavy, to oversee that the mechanism and system (to contain Covid-19), because it is a challenge (to balance) between health and economy,” said Uggah.