Uggah: Temporary measures bill will modify 11 state laws not covered by federal Covid-19 Act

KUCHING (Nov 9): The Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill, 2020 will be used to modify state laws not covered by the federal Covid-19 Act, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Tabling the Bill at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today, he said 11 state laws would be modified once the Bill is passed, while assisting those faced with difficulties in addressing the inability to perform contractual obligation, and addressing the inability to perform statutory duties or obligations or to conduct statutory meetings during the imposition of the movement control orders.

“For example, section 6A(4) of the Land Code which provides that if any application for Native Territorial Domain (NTD) is rejected by the Director, an appeal to the Minister must be made within 30 days from the date of such rejection.

“If the 30 days period expires between March 18, 2020 and August 31, 2020, the appeal period is extended until December 31, 2020,” he said during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here.

Uggah said the 11 state laws that would be revised if the Bill is passed are: Native Courts Ordinance, 1992 [Ord. No. 9/92]; Local Authorities Ordinance, 1996 [Cap. 20]; Land Use (Control of Prescribed Trading Activities) Ordinance, 1997 [Cap. 23]; Wildlife Protection Ordinance, 1998 [Cap. 26]; National Parks and Nature Reserves Ordinance, 1998 [Cap. 27]; Veterinary Public Health Ordinance, 1999 [Cap. 32]; State Fisheries Ordinance, 2003 [Cap. 54]; Minerals Ordinance, 2004 [Cap. 56]; Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Ordinance, 2013 [Cap. 69] and Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Regulations, 2014 [Swk. L.N.105/2014]; Forests Ordinance, 2015 [Cap. 71]; and Land Code [Cap. 81 (1958 Ed.)].

He continued, this Bill also provides that any statutory duties or obligations of any authority may be extended to allow the necessary functions of the authority that is affected by this pandemic to be properly exercised so as to provide the people with the best service possible.

For example, he said, Section 6(1) of the Charitable Trusts Ordinance, 1994 (Cap. 7), makes it mandatory for every Board of Trustees to submit a List of Property and Statement of Account to the Minister on or before the 31st day of March each year.

“Since March 31, 2020 falls during the period of Movement Control Order (MCO), clause 7 of this Bill allows the Minister to extend the time for submission of those documents,” said Uggah.

Meanwhile, Clause 8 of the Bill allows for alternative arrangement in regards to convening, holding or conducting statutory meetings, he said.

For example, the statutory meeting required under Regulation 2 of the Regulations of the Board of Trustees under the Charitable Trusts Ordinance, 1994 (Cap. 7) which requires the Board of Trustees to convene a meeting at least once every six months, Uggah pointed out.

“With this clause 8, such meetings may be conducted online using various applications such as Zoom and Skype,” he said.

Clause 9 of the Bill gives the state cabinet the power to amend the Schedule, where the state cabinet may by notification in the Gazette, amend the Schedule, said Uggah.

He said this would allow for temporary measures to be enforced, to reduce the impact of Cocid-19 including to modify the relevant provisions in the Ordinances referred to in the Schedule.

“The Bill also allows for the Minister charged with any responsibility for any Ordinance listed in the Schedule, with the approval of the state cabinet, to make regulations to provide further measures to reduce the impact of COVID-19 within the enforcement period of this Bill,” said Uggah.

Once passed, he said the Bill would be deemed to have come into force on March 18, 2020 and shall remain in force for a period of two years from the date of its publication.

In the event the pandemic continues and the State Government is of the opinion that this law should remain in force, Uggah pointed out that the chief minister may make the necessary orders for its extension.