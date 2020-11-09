Weeks after rescue, new leaves spotted on Dalat’s grand old tree 

SIBU: The grand old tree at Dalat waterfront that was saved by townsfolk last month after it slipped into the river due to soil erosion, has sprouted new leaves thanks to the care and effort of those involved in the initial rescue.

Loh Yu Yee, who spearheaded the campaign to rescue the tree, told The Borneo Post yesterday that she noticed the new leaves during a recent trip to her hometown with fellow rescuers Boris Ling, Leong Sie Ping, Loh Ju Tau and Leing Heng Tak.

“I had brought fertiliser with me to nourish the tree. I was overcome with joy to see new leaves sprouting. It was like visiting an old friend who had fallen sick but is now recovering,” she said.

According to her, she had been travelling from Sibu to Dalat once every fortnight since the rescue to bring fertiliser for the tree.

“We want to make sure the tree is strong enough to strive and we also want to strengthen its roots.” Loh said since last month’s rescue, they had to trim off all the branches, leaving only the trunk.

“It is from this trunk that we see new leaves sprouting.

“This is a sign of renewed life,” she added.

On what the team has planned next for the tree, she said they would need to refill the earth in the surrounding area to give the tree solid ground to root on, followed by the building of a bund to protect the riverbank from soil erosion.

The century-old tree slipped into the river on Sept 27 following a landslip along the riverbank.

A community-wide effort saw it lifted from the river on Oct 18.