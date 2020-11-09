Youth and Sports Ministry proposes constructing integrated indoor stadium under 12MP, says Snowdan

KUCHING: The Sarawak Ministry of Youth and Sports has proposed to construct an integrated indoor stadium in Sarikei under the 12th Malaysia Plan for festival activities purpose , said Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

“We have proposed the stadium project for consideration under the 12th Malaysia Plan and we will carry out the project once it is approved,” said Snowdan in a response to question from Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii (GPS-Repok) during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

In the meantime, he added the existing facilities in Sarikei, included an open stadium and indoor stadium as well as a civic centre that could be utilised to organise festivals or big-scale activities in the Sarikei division.

The assistant minister told the august house the cost to build an integrated closed stadium that could house a recreational space would be about RM14 million.

“Aside from the existing sports facilities in Sarikei, there are also other sports venues in nearby areas that can be utilised by the public, such as the outdoor stadiums in Bintangor, Pakan and Julau,” said Snowdan.