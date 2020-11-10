Abdul Karim:  Sarawak Constitution amendments proposed due to changes in country’s supreme law

KUCHING (Nov 10): Sarawakians above 18 years old can be elected as assemblymen if the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 Bill, tabled today is passed.

It will also allow ‘residents’ in Sarawak to be elected to the Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN).

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, when tabling the Bill in DUN this morning, said it sought to amend Article 16 of the Sarawak Constitution to lower the qualification age from 21 to 18 and to clarify the words “resident in the State”.

He noted that the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Act 2019 [Act A1603] which was passed by Parliament on July 16, 2019 and came into force on Sept 10, 2019 had inter alia amended the age qualification of persons to be elected as DUN members in Section 5 of Part I of the Eighth Schedule of the Federal Constitution. .

He pointed out that Article 71(4) of the Federal Constitution required the Constitution of any state to have similar provisions in Part I of the Eighth Schedule as they were regarded as “the essential provisions”.

He cited two Federal Court decisions that a Constitution of a State must have the essential provisions in the Eighth Schedule of the Federal Constitution.

“It follows that if a State Constitution does not have the essential provisions of the Eighth Schedule, Parliament may pass a law for giving effect in that State to the essential provisions or for removing the inconsistent provisions.

“It is therefore necessary for amendment to be made to Article 16 of the

Constitution of the State of Sarawak to give effect to this essential provision so as to be consistent with the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Abdul Karim said currently, the age qualification of persons to be elected as an elected member of DUN in Article 16 of the Constitution of the State of Sarawak is 21 years old but the same article did not define who are ‘resident in the State’.

“As guaranteed by the Malaysian Agreement 1963, Article 161E (4) of the Federal Constitution read together with the Immigration Act 1959/63ct [Act 155], the State Authority is empowered to determine matters relating to residence and right of entry into the State.

“Therefore, this amendment to incorporate the definition of “resident in the State” is intended to clarify such qualification of “resident in the State” within the confines of the State’s constitutional authority,” he said.

Abdul Karim said the amendment to the definition of “resident in the State” is tied up with section 71 of the Immigration Act 1949/63 [Act 155] to ensure the definition is consistent with such provision on persons being treated as belonging to East Malaysian State as provided in the Immigration Act 1949/63 [Act 155].