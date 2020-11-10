‘Anomalies’ compel S’wak DUN Speaker to defer constitutional amendment Bill

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill 2020, which was debated and expected to be put to a vote today in the Dewan Undangan Negeri, has been deferred by Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar after he found it contained ‘anomalies.’

He said the deferment was necessary to allow the anomalies and definitions in the Bill to be addressed after it was tabled by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“In view of this, and in matter of interpretation, because this Bill refers to Section 71 of Immigration Act 1959 and Section 71 further refers to Section 66 and in view of these anomalies, clarification and definition (have) to be made, I hereby defer this Bill and this Bill stands deferred to a date to be fixed.

“It’s not withdrawal, it’s a deferment,” he told the august House.

The Bill had sought to lower the qualification age to be elected as members of DUN from 21 to 18, and also to define ‘resident in the state’ in accordance with Section 71 of the Immigration Act.

Six members of the august House rose to debate the bill with opposition members Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Kota Sentosa), Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh (PSB-Bawang Assan) and See Chee How (PSB-Batu Lintang) strongly objecting to its proposal to define ‘resident of the state’ in the constitution.