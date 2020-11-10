Chong describes deferment of Bill on DUN membership as ‘temporary victory’ for S’wakians

KUCHING (Nov 10): The deferment of the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill 2020 by the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is a ‘temporary victory’ for the people of Sarawak, said Democratic Action Party Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

In a statement, the Kota Sentosa assemblyman pointed out that the Bill, which was proposed in the DUN today, would allow a West Malaysian to be elected as a DUN member so long as he has two years of permanent resident status.

“The Bill proposed two amendments to Article 16 of the Constitution of the State of Sarawak which provides the qualification of Members of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly. The first amendment lowers the qualifying age from the present 21 years old to 18 years old. We have no objection to such an amendment.

“The issue is in the second amendment which has the effect of allowing a West Malaysian or Sabahan who is or has within the preceding two years been a permanent resident in Sarawak to be elected as a member of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly,” he said.

The Bill was tabled in DUN by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah earlier today.

However, DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar deferred the bill amendment after several members of the august House raised their doubt and objections.

“The deferment of the Bill today only means a temporary victory for the people of Sarawak in defending the sanctity of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly,” Chong said.

“However, the GPS government is still minded to re-table the same for approval in the State Assembly another day, so long as the GPS remains the government after the Sarawak state elections,” he said.

Chong said the Sarawak Legislative Assembly is the last bastion of the rights and privileges of Sarawak and Sarawakians as it is the highest legislative body of the state, the place where state laws and policies are formulated and therefore, the exclusivity of its membership to Sarawakians only must be maintained.

“By proposing this amendment, the GPS government is literally opening up the Sarawak Legislative Assembly to West Malaysians to be a member thereof. It is an outright betrayal of Sarawakians’ rights,” he claimed.