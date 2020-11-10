Chong questions separate SOP for different groups

THE Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen is questioning the two different sets of standard operating procedures (SOP) on the 14-day quarantine period for government personnel on official duties, and ordinary citizens when coming into the state.

“If the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) feels the exemption on mandatory quarantine for those on official duties would not compromise the efforts in containing Covid-19, why can’t the same be applied to the ordinary citizens?,” argued Chong.

He said it did not augur well in terms of public perception when special treatment was given to returning politicians or those with position in society from observing the quarantine period, while the ordinary people were required to comply fully with the procedures.

“Also, if the requirement for a 14-day mandatory quarantine period be extended beyond Nov 22, I believe it will take a toll on our economy – no amount of money channelled into the business sector would be able to revive the economy,” he said when debating the ‘Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill, 2020’ in the Assembly sitting yesterday.

Chong argued that such special treatments to certain groups of people would result in the legitimacy of the authority in enforcing the SOP to be ‘compromised and undermined’.

The Kota Sentosa assemblyman also said there should only be one set of SOP for all members of society, regardless of their status and positions, upon entering the state, and such uniform application of the requirement would enhance the legitimacy of the authority of the government.