Covid-19: 6 new cases in Sarawak today, including six-month-old baby from Green Hill Cluster

KUCHING (Nov 10): Sarawak recorded six new positive Covid-19 cases, including a six-month-old baby today, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 997.

Of this figure, five are local transmissions in Kuching, while one is an imported case in Lawas.

The baby is among three from a family who are close contacts to Case 988 — a third generation infection from the Green Hill Cluster.

Cases 995, 996 and 997, went for Covid-19 testing at a private lab in Kuching, where they tested positive for the virus on the same day.

The three are in-laws and the grandchild of Case 988. They were then warded at the isolation ward at Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment. All three currently exhibit light symptoms.

“The two other cases in Kuching are locals who went for Covid-19 screening on their own at a private lab as they fear that they had close contacts with Covid-19 positive individuals around Kuching City,” said a statement from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) issued today.

Case 993 was asymptomatic while case 994 started coughing starting Nov 6. Both did not have any travel history overseas or to high risk areas in the country. Both have been admitted into the insolation ward at the SGH for further treatment.

The cases are still under investigation and close contact tracing are being conducted.

For the imported case, Case 992 involves a local woman who underwent Covid-19 screening after returning from Sabah on Oct 28. She was in Sabah on Aug 16 for a basic medical course at Health Ministry’s Training Institute in Sabah. She returned to Sarawak via Merapok and was immediately sent to the quarantine centre upon arrival in Lawas for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The first screening on Oct 30 returned negative results, while the second one held on Nov 7 returned positive results on Nov 9. She started developing a sore throat and fever on Nov 8 whilst in quarantine. She was referred to and warded at the isolation ward at Miri Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, five clusters remain active in Sarawak. Four clusters, Bah Arnab Cluster, Baki Cluster, Seladah Cluster and Saberkas Cluster did not have any new positive cases reported today.

The Green Hill Cluster had three new cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 82 include the index case. A total of 1,305 have been screened with 82 results returned positive while 1,174 tested negative and another 49 still awaiting test results.

“As of 12 noon today, 32 people have recovered and were discharged, while another 50 are still receiving treatment at the isolation ward. All of them are stable, and no deaths were reported from this cluster.”

Meanwhile, 12 Covid-19 patients have recovered and were allowed to be discharged today, all from SGH, thus bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 840 or 84.25 per cent of the overall cases.

“There are 138 patients currently being treated and isolated at hospitals throughout the state, of which 107 are treated at SGH, 27 at Miri Hospital, and two each at Bintulu Hospital and Sibu Hospital.”

There are no new deaths or new patients in the ICU today, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 19 people.

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), 17 new cases were reported today and two are still awaiting test results.

Kuching District remains as a red zone with 131 local transmissions recorded in the past 14 days. Miri, Lundu and Limbang Districts remain in the yellow zone with, while the remaining 36 districts are green zones.