Covid-19: Employers need to emphasise healthcare aspects, SOP compliance – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Human Resource Ministry should enlighten employers on the importance of looking after the health status of their workers especially migrants to prevent Covid-19 infection, said Tan Sri Muhyiidin Yassin.

The prime minister, who chaired a special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) on Covid-19 today, said one of the causes of Covid-19 among foreign workers was the crammed conditions at their living quarters or temporary detention centres.

“The MKN special meeting gave attention to the increasing cases of Covid-19 among foreign workers and illegal foreign workers at their places of accommodation or temporary detention depots.

“I was told that some workers quarters house up to 40 people and this condition causes Covid-19 to spread fast. A similar situation is experienced at detention centres especially in Sabah which have to accommodate a high number of illegal immigrants,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook today.

On swab tests for foreign workers, Muhyiddin said the cost of the screenings should be borne by employers, adding that he had directed the relevant agencies to immediately discuss and table this matter at the coming MKN meeting.

Muhyiddin also touched on the standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding the number of passengers allowed inside a vehicle at any one time.

“I am of the view that the number should not vary; it should be set and streamlined between the numbers for private and e-hailing vehicles,” he added. — Bernama