Dr Nuing Jeluing re-elected as Dewan Negara Senator for another 3 years

KUCHING (Nov 10): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member Dr Nuing Jeluing has been re-elected unopposed as the Senator of the Dewan Negara for another three years.

The re-election of Dr Nuing in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today came after his current term will be expiring on Dec 10.

Dr Nuing was nominated by Utilities MInister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom (GPS-Kemena) for re-election and was seconded by Assistant Minister of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail (GPS-Bukit Kota).

In nominating Dr Nuing for another term, Dr Rundi said Dr Nuing had served his position as Senator with dedication and honour, aside from actively participating in the proceedings of the Dewan Negara.

“I am very confident with his vast experience, if re-elected, Dr Nuing will continue to advance and safeguard the interests of people of Sarawak in Dewan Negara. Therefore, with that, I would like to propose Dr Nuing to be re-elected by the august House as a Senator for another term,” said Dr Rundi

Dr Rundi said Dr Juing had served as medical officer in various state public hospitals since 1978 before joining the Sarawak Shell Berhad as chief medical officer until his retirement in 2007.

He added that Dr Nuing had been a member of PBB since 2000 and was appointed as a supreme council member in 2013, as well as PBB Kakus branch chief from 2009 to 2017.