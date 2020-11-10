EMCO in Kampung Haji Baki extended for another week, to end on Nov 17

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is extending the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Kampung Haji Baki for another week, from Nov 11 to Nov 17.

This was because a second screening conducted there from Nov 4 to 9 on 2,872 people yielded two positive Covid-19 cases.

During the initial screening, a total of 3,264 villagers have been screened and 31 were found Covid-19 positive, including the index case.

Another 2,422 samples were found negative and another 448 are awaiting lab results. There are still another 392 villagers who have yet to undergo a second test.

“There was no increase in the number of positive cases for the Baki Cluster today,” the SDMC statement added.

The EMCO was implemented from Oct 28 to Nov 10 after five positive Covid-19 cases were detected on Oct 27 following contact tracing. The index case was a local man who works as a private technician at a government hospital here.