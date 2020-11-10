Govt declares 17 varieties of padi seeds since 2008

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has declared 17 varieties of padi seeds since 2008 with 15 varieties produced by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi), while two varieties were produced by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the varieties are made up of normal or inbred padi, fragrant padi, colour padi, herbicide-resistant padi and aerobic padi.

“Currently, the most popular padi seed variety among padi farmers is the Mardi Siraj 297 which was declared in 2016, accounting for 43.2 per cent of padi farmers in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Apart from that, other padi seed varieties which are demanded by padi growers is the MR 220 CL-2 (declared in 2010), MR 269 (declared in 2012) as well as MR 303 and MR307 both declared in 2018,” he told the Dewan Rakyat question and answer session yesterday.

Kiandee said this when replying to a question by Datuk Johari Abdul (PH-Sungai Petani) who wanted to know how many new varieties of padi have been produced by research centres since 2008 to date and if there are, where could they be planted and how much is the yield per hectare.

Elaborating further, Kiandee said the potential yield of all the varieties of padi is between six and nine tonnes per hectare depending on the locality and management package used by the growers.

“Apart from that, the performance of the MRQ 76 fragrant variety declared in 2010 is around five tonnes per hectare,” he said.

According to him, Mardi has also produce two new varieties, MR 315 (white rice variety with yield of between seven and nine tonnes per hectare and is suitable to be planted in padi land or outside of padi land) and MRQ 104 (fragrant rice to meet the production of local fragrant rice now using MRQ 76).

“This is as an additional choice to farmers and millers as this special rice has a high demand locally. Both new varieties are being breed and would be declared when there are sufficient padi seeds for the 2021/2022 main season,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry through Mardi and other related agencies as well as higher institutions of learning are proactively developing new varieties of padi seeds by taking into consideration the changing environment to increase padi output.

“The ministry is committed to improve the production of rice in the country through research and development (R&D) for new padi varieties to ensure the Self-Sufficiency Level ( SSL) is achieved up to 73 per cent as outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) strategy paper for the padi industry.

“The government is also focusing on raising public expenditure and investment for agricultural R&D including ensuring the sustainability of new variety output to improve production efficiency and productivity of agricultural products in future,” he said.

In this regard, Kiandee said the production of recognised national padi seeds at the moment through nine approved padi seed producers approved by the government is at the level of 74,000 tonnes for each season and the requirement of padi farmers nationwide is 72,000 tonnes. – Bernama