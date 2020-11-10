GPS’ Orang Ulu reps to work together for devt in rural constituencies

MIRI: The Orang Ulu elected people’s representatives from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would continue to work closely for the much-needed development in their respective rural constituencies.

In stating this, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau says the Orang Ulu elected representatives are now in the state capital to attend the five-day Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

“Every member of DUN Sarawak is taking part in the November sitting, to put forth requests for various projects, especially the key developments needed in their constituencies.

“But of course, there is a big difference between DUN areas under the ruling government and those under the opposition parties,” he said in a statement issued after a gathering at the office of DUN Sarawak Deputy Speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala for a morning prayer before attending the sitting yesterday.

The other Orang Ulu assemblymen from GPS at the gathering were Datuk Paulus Palu Gumbang (Batu Danau) and Kennedy Chukpai Ugon (Murum).

Gerawat himself is Mulu assemblyman

Dennis pointed out that thus far, all the Orang Ulu areas under GPS assemblymen had been given due attention by the state’s leaders, as evidenced by various projects worth billions of ringgit already implemented or are in the process of implementation.

“Orang Ulu YBs (elected representatives) will continue to work closely for the much-needed development (in their areas). Being rural areas, it is of utmost importance for the people in all Orang Ulu constituencies to remain united and work with GPS under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, as well as the Perikatan Nasional-led government at federal level,” he said.