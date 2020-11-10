Ismail Sabri: Nadma readies SOPs for managing floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has come up with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preparation to manage possible floods.

Senior Minster (Securtiy Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the SOPs involve guidelines on evacuation of victims, managing victims at temporary relief centres (PPS) and post-flood operation.

“Nadma has previously presented the SOPs for managing disasters during Covid-19 as preparation to face the upcoming monsoon season especially in east coast states. The SOPs may be different from the usual…according to the normal SOPs, there is no physical distancing at PPS but this time around we will increase the number of relief centres and ensure all Covid-19 SOPs are complied with,” he said.

Speaking during a press conference on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here yesterday, he said if PPS must be opened in areas placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), the authorities must ensure that all the centres adhere to the prescribed SOPs.

“Each PPS must also be equipped with a MySejahtera QR Code and every officer and flood victim must use the application. Relief centres must also be disinfected before receiving flood victims.

“Adequate equipment including face masks, hand sanitisers, thermometers must also be provided and all enclosed areas should be left open to allow ventilation and removal of contaminated particles,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said each victim evacuated to PPS must be screened and provided with face masks which must be worn at all times.

“Symptomatic flood victims will be referred to health clinics and if tested negative, they will be isolated in a special area and the isolation period is subject to instructions issued by the Health Ministry,” he said — Bernama