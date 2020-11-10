Minister: 145 homeless folk in S’wak placed in shelters during MCO

A TOTAL of 145 homeless persons in Sarawak had been rescued and placed in temporary shelters provided by the government during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period between March 18 and May 31, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister said those rescued were also provided with subsistence such as food, portable tent, hygiene kits and sleeping bags.

“Homelessness is one of the social issues being given focus by my ministry. Together with our strategic partners, we have conducted various operations to locate and rescue the homeless during the MCO (period).

“For long-term measures, various initiatives will be implemented to mitigate this issue. One good example is the setting-up of ‘Tempat Selamat Gelandangan’, or TSG (Safe Haven for the Homeless), starting with a pilot project in Sibu with an approved allocation of RM793,623,” she said when answering a question from Irene Chang (DAP-Bukit Assek) during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting yesterday.

On the breakdown of homeless individuals saved during the MCO perod, the Dalat assemblywoman said Miri had the most, at 42, followed by Bintulu with 27, Kuching (23), Sibu (17), Sri Aman (12), Limbang (six), Kapit (three), while other divisions and districts registered numbers between two and three. Adding on, she said Rumah Maksak Sibu at Jalan Sanyan would be renovated and converted into a TSG to provide temporary shelter for the homeless to sleep at night and to have free meals.

It would also provide screening services for their physical, mental and emotional health including testing for drugs and substance abuse, and to provide referral assistance to relevant agencies, she said.

“As of today (Monday), the layout plan and design of this TSG has been finalised and endorsed by my ministry. The project is in the process of tendering by Sibu Municipal Council as the implementing agency,” said Fatimah, adding that the Sibu branch of Persatuan Amal Shan Xin Malaysia had been appointed to operate TSG Sibu.

She also noted that other measures taken to address the issue of homelessness in Sarawak had included profiling homeless persons to understand the reasons for their predicament.

“From the profiling, a total of 475 homeless individuals were identified. The reasons for them being homeless were family problems (62 cases or 38 per cent); no place to stay (29 cases, 18 per cent); alcohol addiction (19 cases, 12 per cent), loss of job (17 cases, 10 per cent); mental problems (16 cases, 10 per cent) and others (19 cases, 12 per cent),” she said.

Fatimah said her ministry would establish the Borneo Best Support Centre (BBSC) in Kuching to provide various social support services including temporary shelter for the homeless folk.