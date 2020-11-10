MKN to discuss matter of working from home in non-CMCO areas today

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Security Council (MKN) would discuss whether employees in states unaffected by the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) could continue working at offices or from home, during a special meeting today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he would discuss the matter with the Public Service Department (JPA) director-general and the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti).

“Schools have been closed and many parents are still working, including those in Pahang, Perlis and Kelantan, who cannot take care of their children at home because of the closures.

“We understand this matter and ‘Insya Allah’, I will bring it up at the MKN meeting,” he said at the daily Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) media conference yesterday.

He also said the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry would decide whether childcare centres would be allowed to operate in states not affected by the CMCO.

If childcare centres were to be allowed to operate, then the standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be fully adhered to by the operators to ensure the safety and health of children under their care, he said.

Last Saturday, the government decided to enforce the CMCO in all states in Peninsular Malaysia except Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan, from Nov 9 until Dec 6.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the compliance taskforce led by the Royal Malaysia Police would monitor the SOP in connection with Deepavali celebration this Nov 14.

“The taskforce will conduct patrols, and as we can see during Hari Raya, the police conducted patrols in villages and residential areas. That’s why we could see action being taken at residences because there were guests exceeding the allowed

limit.

“For Deepavali, we allow 20 guests at Hindu devotees’ houses; if there are more, then action can be taken,” he said. — Bernama