MoH looking into Kapit Hospital’s need for more haemodialysis machines

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MoE) is looking into providing additional haemodialysis machines to Kapit Hospital in Sarawak, said Deputy Minister of Health II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Besides this, he said the ministry was also looking for a suitable site to build a new haemodialysis unit there to cater to the increasing number of haemodialysis patients in the area.

According to him, the hospital currently has 14 haemodialysis machines.

“The existing haemodialysis unit in Kapit does not have any more space for new machines and also, there is no space for upgrading to be done at Kapit Hospital to provide additional room for haemodialysis treatment,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (GPS-Hulu Rajang) in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Ugak wanted to know whether additional machines would be provided at Kapit Hospital as well as at the health clinics in Song, Belaga, Sungai Asap and Tubau

According to Ago, the Song Health Clinic has seven machines, while the others do not have any because the number of patients are to small – the other option is for them to access treatments at Bintulu Hospital.

Ago, who is Kanowit MP, added that at least 20 to 30 patients would needed to enable the setting up of a haemodialysis unit in a hospital, which had to be manned by 53 staff members. — Bernama