Monsoon season to start on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: Four to six episodes of significant heavy rain are expected to occur during the northeast monsoon season which will start from Nov 11 until March 2021.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement yesterday said heavy rains were expected in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang during the early phase of the monsoon season from November to December.

Beginning January next year, heavy rains are expected to occur in Pahang, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak.

“The second phase of the monsoon season, which is from January 2021, would bring dry weather to northern states (Kedah, Penang and Perlis) and Kelantan,” the statement said.

MetMalaysia added that continuous heavy rains for several days could cause floods in low lying areas and flood-prone areas.

If the heavy rains fall at the same time as the high tide and storms, the risk of floods occurring is higher, it said.

Besides that, continuous strong winds could resulted in rough seas and big waves at the South China Sea waters.

MetMalaysia also advised the public to be prepared for the monsoon season and also be vigilant of heavy rain and strong wind warnings issued via its website, myCuaca mobile app or its social media pages.

The public can also call the hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for enquiries. — Bernama