Mosti supports, assists establishment of Sarawak Science Centre

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) will always support and assist the establishment of the Sarawak Science Centre (PSS) to boost science, technology and innovation (STI), as well as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities in the state.

Deputy Minister Ahmad Amzad Hashim said this includes making PSS the focal point for Mosti’s activities and programmes in the Land of the Hornbills as the ministry has been working closely with Sarawak Education, Science and Technological Research Ministry in STI cultivation activities.

“Therefore, Mosti will continue this cooperation through the National Science Centre and the National Planetarium by making PSS a part of the Malaysian Collaborative Network of Science Centres (MySCENT),” he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here, today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) on assistance provided by the federal government to enhance STI and STEM in Sarawak.

Through MySCENT, Ahmad Amzad said all communications and collaboration would be streamlined between science centres, planetariums and organisations which were promoting STI through interactive approach for learning and improving people’s understanding.

He said that the National Science Centre and the National Planetarium would also assist PSS in building and enhancing exhibition content and science and technology exploration at the centre through knowledge and technology transfer or exhibits or experience exchange.

Previously, it was reported that the Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said that Sarawak would make science and technology as the base for the state development by 2030 through the establishment of PSS. – Bernama