Must you register with MySejahtera at fuel stations? It depends…

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): The government released a complicated set of guidelines today regarding mandatory MySejahtera registration at fuel stations, which contradicted the police’s insistence yesterday this was required for all visitors.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the National Security Council decided today that MySejahtera registration was not necessary for users who pay for their fuel directly at the pumps or through the cashier’s window without entering a fuel station’s store.

“For individuals making payments or transactions within the store of the fuel station, whether for fuel, other purchases, or to make ATM withdrawals, they are required to register either with MySejahtera or manually,” he said in his daily briefing.

This had been considered the procedure until the police insisted yesterday that all visitors to fuel stations must register with MySejahtera even when paying at the pumps.

Those who use a fuel station’s facilities such as its toilets and prayer rooms must also register, he said.

Registration was also necessary when patronising repair and service workshops integrated with fuel stations, the minister added.

Ismail Sabri said it was also necessary to register when using the services of integrated car wash services, but not if this was automated.

However, if payment for an automated car wash must be made within the fuel station’s store, then registration was required.

Users who only use a fuel station’s air pumps to inflate their vehicles’ tyres need not register.

The list today is possibly the most complicated set of guidelines regarding contact-tracing registration at any form of business released to date.

A voice clip spread online yesterday of a man complaining that his father was fined for not registering using the MySejahtera app even when not entering a fuel station’s store.

When contacted for clarification, the police insisted that registration was necessary for all visitors to fuel stations in all instances. – Malay Mail